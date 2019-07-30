|
|
|
Staniford. Cameron 'Cam' Munchkin Yessirrr Staniford. To each and every one of you beautiful, brave friends and loving families. Please accept our sincerest heartfelt thanks for the abundance of love, pride, respect and adoration shown by you in your hundreds on Cameron's special day. Everything Cam has inspired is a true testiment of how Cameron touched/touches so many hearts. We certainly made Cam proud with a most beautiful, bright, (Peaky) Blinder, true celebration of Cams life in every way. Special thanks to Reverend Michael Roberts and Mrs Ellen Halliwell for delivering the perfect Service for Cam, giving heartfelt blessings and the fondest farewell. Also to The Abbey Church staff and Ballasalla Community for all your love and support. It is beyond me how to fully express my eternal gratitude to our beautiful boundless friends, eagerly caring and sharing with helping hands and big hearts, for the extent of strength given to us on this our darkest journey. Helped through with strong love, all the kindness, compassion, generosity and ongoing support, so warmly given by you all in every possible way. I wish to thank each of our beautiful friends, for all your uplifting tributes to Cam and heartwarming sentiment given to us as a family, gorgeous flowers galore, so many beautiful cards, letters, poems, precious memories and recordings of Cam's meaningful lyrics and Cam's antics with you, cherished photo moments all with Cam's beautiful big smile/grins. Also your generous donations to REACH IOM. Cam gave us every ounce of love we all feel to this day. Cam shines bright with a Cheers Mucka x See ya Later Yessirrr x Dilly Dilly to One and all x NICE ONE BRUVAAAAAA!! X s X
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 30, 2019