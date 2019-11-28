Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Quirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bernard (Bernie) Quirk

Add a Memory
John Bernard (Bernie) Quirk Obituary
QUIRK. Captain John Bernard, (Bernie). Retired Commodore of the IOM Steam Packet Company, aged 85 years of Onchan, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, 21st November 2019 at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Joyce and dear father of Gillian, Wendy and Carol. Father in law of Juan and Stephen. Loving grandad of Clare, Sian and Jonathan and great grandad of Erin. Brother of the late Rodney. The Funeral service and Cremation will be held at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday, 6th December 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Hospice Isle of Man or to Douglas Branch of the R.N.L.I. C/o Mrs M. E. Corran 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel. 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -