|
|
Quirk. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 8th April, Carol Ann, aged 74 years, of Princes Road, Ramsey. Beloved wife of Tommy, mother of Micheala, Vanda and Clayton, devoted nana and nannie, loved sister, auntie, mother in law and friend. Daughter of the late Mac and Annie Arthur. Due to current restrictions a private service will take place for immediate family only on Friday 1st May. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to 'MGP Helicopter Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020