|
|
Williamson. Carol Ann. Aged 75 years of Mountain View Ballaugh, died peacefully at Noble's Hospital on the 4th December 2019 after lengthy illnesses, loving wife of Andrew. Mother of Andy, Catherine, Julien, Peter and the late Alexander, Mother in law of Julie, Helen and Ysanne, grandmum of Daniel, Jaye, Joseph, Darren, Rachael and Ffinlo, Sister of Monica and Anna's Aunt. Craftswoman extraordinary. She will be very sadly missed by her family, her extended family of nieces, nephews, in laws and numerous friends. A service of thanksgiving for her life will take place at 2pm on Wednesday the 18th December 2019 at the Church of St Mary, Ballaugh. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Hospice, Isle of Man, IM4 4RP. All Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019