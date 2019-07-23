|
RICE. On Tuesday 9th July, peacefully at Hospice Isle Of Man. Carol Elizabeth (nee Rodgers) of Douglas. Mum to Nick, Matt and Dan. Grandma to Emily, Elliot, Bella, Emilian and Elsie. Daughter of the late Reg and Muriel. Sister to Janet. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 31st July at 11:30am at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle Of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Telephone 673109 or 622897
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 23, 2019