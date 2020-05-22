|
|
Henlock. On Wednesday 20th May 2020 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man following a short battle with Cancer. Carol aged 72 years of Glen View Road, Onchan, beloved wife of Brian, loving mother of Elaine and Paul, mother in law of Louise and Mick and cherished grandmother to Jade, Emma, Ben and Katie. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquires to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020