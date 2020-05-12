|
|
Synnott. (nee Swindlehurst). Carol on Tuesday the 5th of May 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, dearest mother of Michael. Dear daughter of Lorna and the late Bob, sister of Linda. Aunt of Eve and Sam. Will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and colleagues. A private funeral service will be held due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020