WILLIAMSON. Andrew and family sincerely thank all who have supported and comforted them since the sad loss of Carol. Our thanks for the numerous cards and letters and to all who attended the service of thanksgiving. We thank Mary Bishop, the organist at the service, and the Rev. Iaen Skidmore for his sensitive conducting of the service and, prior thereto, of the interment at Peel Cemetery (in rather foul weather). We thank all who cared for Carol in a variety of departments at Noble's Hospital, particularly in the Breast Clinic, the ladies in the Oncology Unit and the Hospice team. Last, but not least, we thank those who catered for all after the service and David Lancaster (Funeral Directors), whose expertise ensured the smooth running of matters (apart from the weather).
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020
