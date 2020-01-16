|
|
GOWINGS. On Sunday 21st December 2019, suddenly, but peacefully at her home, Mountfield Court, Mountfield Road, Onchan, Caroline, beloved daughter of Greeba and the late Douglas Leece, dear sister of the late Roger, a much loved partner of Peter, she will be sadly missed by her Aunt, Evelyn, Sue Kneale, Jill Dunlop and all her family. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 16, 2020