Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Gowings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Gowings

Add a Memory
Caroline Gowings Obituary
GOWINGS. On Sunday 21st December 2019, suddenly, but peacefully at her home, Mountfield Court, Mountfield Road, Onchan, Caroline, beloved daughter of Greeba and the late Douglas Leece, dear sister of the late Roger, a much loved partner of Peter, she will be sadly missed by her Aunt, Evelyn, Sue Kneale, Jill Dunlop and all her family. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -