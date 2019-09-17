|
|
SMITH. Catherine Joanne Smith (Cathy) - nee Porter. Suddenly on Tuesday 10th September 2019, Cathy, aged 47 years. Dearly loved wife of Vessie, much loved daughter of Geoff and the late Winnie, cherished sister, sister in law and auntie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at St Pauls Church, Ramsey on Friday 20th September at 12:30. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Organ Donation Memorial Society, c/o Glen View, St Judes, Andreas, IM7 2EW. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian. Street, Ramsey, Isle of Man. Telephone 01624 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 17, 2019