QUAYLE. Peacefully on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at Southlands Hospice. Catherine Margaret, aged 75 years. Much loved mother of Mark, loving grandmother to Amber, Brandan, Glenn, Rian and Zoe and great-grandmother to Ellie. Funeral service will be held at 12noon on Friday 29th November at Ballaugh Church followed by interment at Ballaugh Churchyard. Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM' or 'Jack Quirk Renal Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019