Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corkhill & Callow
4 Christian Street
Ramsey, Isle of Man IM8 1DG
01624 813114
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00
Ballaugh Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Quayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Margaret Quayle

Add a Memory
Catherine Margaret Quayle Obituary
QUAYLE. Peacefully on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at Southlands Hospice. Catherine Margaret, aged 75 years. Much loved mother of Mark, loving grandmother to Amber, Brandan, Glenn, Rian and Zoe and great-grandmother to Ellie. Funeral service will be held at 12noon on Friday 29th November at Ballaugh Church followed by interment at Ballaugh Churchyard. Flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM' or 'Jack Quirk Renal Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -