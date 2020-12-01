|
HARRISON. On Wednesday 18th November 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Catherine Mary 'Kay' (née Ronan), aged 85 years of Orestal, Croit-e-Caley, Colby. Dearly loved wife of Peter and dear mother of Brendan and the late Ronan. Loving grandmother to Joshua and sadly missed by family and friends. R.I.P. A service of reception will be held at 4pm on Monday 7th December for Requiem Mass at 10am on Tuesday 8th December at St. Columba R.C. Church, Castletown Road, Port Erin followed by interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association, 24 Linden Court, Spennymoor, Co. Durham, DL16 6PL Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020