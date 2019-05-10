Home

Catherine Moya Turner

Catherine Moya Turner Obituary
TURNER. On Sunday 5th May 2019, suddenly at Noble's Hospital, Catherine Moya of Ramsey. Loving wife of the late Paul, much loved sister to Joan and Linda, dearly loved Auntie and Great Aunt. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation (black clothing not to be worn at Moya's request) will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 22nd May, 2019. No flowers by request. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, 6 Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019
