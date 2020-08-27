Home

Cathy Pollard Obituary
POLLARD. On Friday 21st August 2020, peacefully at Grove Mount Residential Home, Ramsey. Cathy, aged 96 years, formerly of Onchan. Beloved mother of Daphne and mother in law of Will, grandmother of Mark, Ilona and Catrina, and great grandmother. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11.30am. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 27, 2020
