Kelly. Cecil Lawrence (Larry) 88, of Ramsey passed away peacefully on the 24th of May 19 with his daughter by his side. Devoted and steadfast dad to Rosie. Adored grandad and constant to Victoria, Rachel and James Moss. Much loved great grandad to Sapphire, Esmay, Grayson, Carter and Delilah. Stepdad to Deborah and Julie. Brother to Roma and Grace and a dear father-in-law to Dennis. A kind, gentle and funny man loved by all who knew him, who will be missed beyond words. Heartfelt thanks to all at Glen House and Ward 9 at Noble's. The Funeral will take place at 10am on Friday 31st May at Lezayre Parish Churchyard. For further enquiries please contact Corkhill and Callow on 813114. Flowers welcome.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019