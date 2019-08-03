|
RADCLIFFE. on Friday 19th July 2019. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Cecilia Elizabeth 'Betty' aged 95 years of Croit-e-Cubbon, Colby. Beloved wife of the late Richard Corgeag 'Dick' Dearly loved mother of Sue, Richard and the late Eileen. Loved grandmother of Emma, Anna, Victoria and Lisa and loving great-grandmother to Finlay, Rowan, Leo, Hugo, James and Rosie. A much loved aunt to Linda and Robert.
Funeral service will be held at Castletown Methodist Church at 2pm on Wednesday 7th August followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Castletown Methodist Church, C/o Lily Chapman, 4 Malew Street, Castletown. IM9 1HD.
Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. IM9 1AP. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 or www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 3, 2019