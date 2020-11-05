|
CORLETT. Died peacefully on Friday 30th October 2020 at home after a short illness, Charles David (David) of Laurel Avenue in Onchan. Beloved husband of Colleen, father to John, Helen and Hannah, father in law and friend to Oliver, grandpa to Theo, Maya Gore and Bea, brother to Bette, Joyce, Sandra, Sheila and John, brother in law to Keith and Terry, uncle and friend to many more. David brought love and laughter to so many that it will be impossible to do him justice, but David's family invite you to join them to celebrate his life at 11.30am on Friday 13th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. David was a Captain in the Royal Engineers and after 30 years in the army he enjoyed a successful second career with the Isle of Man Government. Thanks go to Dr Keith Daniels at the Palatine Group Practice, Edwin Kinrade of Kinrade's Pharmacy and to Dr Ben Harris and his colleagues from the Hospice. Thanks also to the many good friends who provided support and laughter to David and his family throughout his illness. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Help For Heroes, Unit 14, Parkers Close, Downton Business Centre, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP5 3RB. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 5, 2020