|
|
Park. Charles David, aged 74 years suddenly on Friday 24th July 2020, at his home, in Dalby. Much loved husband to Ellie, loving dad to Carly, dear father in law to Michael, and treasured grandfather to Alexander. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of life will take place on Friday 21st August at 3pm at St James Church, Dalby. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Isle of Man Home of Rest for Old Horses, Bulrhenny, Richmond Hill, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 1JH. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020