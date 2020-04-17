|
QUAYLE. Peacefully on Saturday 28th March 2020 Charles Dennis aged 78 years of Ballabeg, formerly Ballakilpheric. Loving partner of Lorna, beloved husband of the late Winifred and dear father of David and Richard. Dearly loved father-in-law of Lydia, much loved grandad of Illiam, dearest brother of Ella and loved uncle to Robert and Lucy. Private cremation will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street,Castletown. Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020