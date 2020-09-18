|
Howland. Suddenly on Wednesday 9th September 2020. Charles Leslie (Charlie) beloved husband of the late Maureen, dearly loved son of the late Edith and Leslie Howland of Ballaugh, much loved brother of Margaret, Hilary, Barbara, Pauline and Linda, a great friend to all his brothers in law, special uncle to all his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Charlie was a special friend to many and will be sorely missed. A service of celebration of life will take place at 2.30pm on Thursday 24th September, 2020, at St Mary De Ballaugh, Ballaugh, Parish Church. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired to Ballaugh, Bowling club, C/o Mrs M Cubbon, St Jude's Road, Sulby, IOM. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020