WHITE. Charles Michael (known to everyone as Mike) passed away peacefully at home in Ramsey on Friday 13th November 2020, after a 9 month illness bravely fought. He would have been 88 on the 1st December. Much loved and devoted husband of Jean for 58 years and a very special and loved dad to Darryl and Kevin and their wives Anna and Sarah, and adored "chiefie" to his 2 granddaughters, Rosie and Georgie. Also his sister Maureen, brother Bill and sister-in-law Barbara and his nieces and nephews, he was so very fond of. He will be deeply missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 3rd December at 11:30am. No black clothing by request. If desired donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2020