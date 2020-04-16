Home

Lewin. Charles Stanley (Buster), died suddenly at his home on 6th April aged 64, with Christina, his best pal and partner for many years at his side. He will be greatly missed by his sister Marion and all those who knew him. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be for immediate family only. There will be a chance to celebrate Buster's interesting life at a later date to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Friends of Noble's Hospital c/o Mrs Jayne Gelling, 53 Ard Reayrt, Ramsey Road, Laxey, IM4 7QP. Further enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd tel no 673109
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2020
