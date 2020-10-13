|
Howland. The family of the late Charlie are very grateful for the messages of support, flowers and cards they have received after the sudden passing of Charlie. Thanks to all who attended Ballaugh Church for the celebration of his life well lived, and especially those who gathered at the Bowling Club to share memories of this lovely man. A special mention to Charlie's neighbours in Onchan, who have been kind to him during lockdown and when he was isolating, thank you. Special thanks to Jenny and Simon who were always there for him and for giving Rosie a forever home. To Rev Iaen Skidmore for the uplifting service, Charlie would have loved the humour. Thanks to the Police for their help and guidance. Grateful thanks to Simon from David Lancaster in Peel for his help and guidance and continued support for getting us through a difficult time, and also arranging Justin McMullin from ELS Ltd, enabling family in USA, UK and Jersey to be a part of the service. Thanks to Claire and Anne for the delicious afternoon tea.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 13, 2020