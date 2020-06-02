Home

Fryer. Chris suddenly with no time for good-bye, 21/03/88-27/04/20 age 32. Precious son of Jenny and the late Reid, much loved brother of Laura, Nathan, and Alicia, fun loving uncle of Ethan, Jake, Connor and Imogen. Our thanks to everyone for the respect and compassion shown to us all at a very emotional time. A celebration of Chris's life will take place as soon as rules allow. Private family funeral. In lieu of flowers donations to Chris's memorial fund (to buy a public defibrillator) can be made by contacting Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 2, 2020
