|
|
KILLIP. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful death on 13th October, at his home in Boston USA, of Chris Killip aged 74years. Chris, an internationally acclaimed photographer, deftly captured the deep continuities of Manx life in two of his books, the Isle of Man and the Isle of Man Revisited. A much-loved husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law, he will be greatly missed by us all. Donations in memory of Chris, if desired, can be made to Amnesty International UK, 17-25 New Inn Yard, London EC2A 3EA. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 20, 2020