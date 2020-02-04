|
TEARE. Chris (Christine Olive) aged 69 years. Passed away Tuesday 28th January 2020 suddenly but peacefully at Springfield Grange, Douglas after a long illness bravely borne. Formerly of 16 Meadow Crescent, Braddan. Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother to James and Robert and mother-in-law to Helen. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Jennifer and Stan, Chris and the late Leslie. Treasured aunty to Louisa and Aimée. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 10th February at Kirk Braddan Church followed by burial in Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man, c/o Mrs Olivia Mackenzie, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, IM3 4AB. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 4, 2020