TEARE. Jim, James, Robert and families would like to thank the many people who attended Chris' funeral and for the many cards, letters, phone calls and flowers that were received following our sad loss. Thanks also to family and friends that travelled from England to support us during this difficult time. Unfortunately, Storm 'Ciara' prevented Chris' cousin Lesley and her husband Stuart from attending, they were heartbroken that they were unable to attend. The family wish to sincerely thank all the wonderful staff at Springfield Grange Nursing Home who looked after Chris during the past two years and also heartfelt thanks to Gillian Steer and Ruth Lancashire who looked after Chris with such care and compassion at home for many years before she moved to Springfield Grange. Thanks to Reverend Daniel Richards of Braddan Parish Church for his lovely service and kind words and to the organist Jennifer Bird. Also thanks to Chris' nieces, Louisa and Aimée, for delivering the eulogy and reading. Thank you also to Douglas Golf Club for the delicious buffet and to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral arrangements. Our sincere thanks go to Steven and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for their support and sympathetic handling of the arrangements. Finally, thanks to everyone who has made donations to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man in memory of Chris.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020