More Obituaries for Christina Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Dorothy Crane

Christina Dorothy Crane Obituary
CRANE. Peacefully on Monday 13th April 2020 at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Christina Dorothy 'Chris' aged 90 years of Castletown. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Monty and a loving mother and grandmother. Special thanks to all staff at Noble's and Ramsey Cottage Hospital for all of their care and support. Private cremation will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020
