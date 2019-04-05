Home

LOWE. On Thursday 28th March 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Christina Maria Louisa aged 60 years of Port St Mary, beloved daughter of Frank and the late Pat, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service (at which you are invited to wear bright clothing) will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 2.45pm on Wednesday 3rd April 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Cancer Research UK, P.O. Box 1561, Oxford OX4 9GZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
