|
|
DEAKIN. On Wednesday 12th June 2019 peacefully at Birchland Care Home, York, Christina Maud formerly of School Road, Onchan, beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Anita, Marc and Tony and a loving grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 2.00pm on Thursday 4th July 2019 followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Stroke Foundation, C/o M Redmayne, 80 Malew Street, Castletown, IM9 1LS. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019