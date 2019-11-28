|
BLACKBURN. On Sunday 24th November 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Christine, formerly of Royal Avenue West, Onchan, dearly beloved wife of Allan, much adored mum to Helen, loving sister to Jacqueline, Roland, Keith, Brian and the late Kevin and a very dear aunt to Carol, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 12 Noon, on Monday 9th December 2019 followed by interment in Onchan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 28, 2019