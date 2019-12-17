|
BLACKBURN. Allan, Helen and all the family of Christine would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, cards, flowers and support during this sad time. We would especially like to thank Dr Hillas and everyone involved in her care at Noble's Hospital. Sincere thanks to Reverend Alessandra di Chiara for her beautiful service at St Peter's Church, Ken Faragher and Brian for the funeral arrangements, and John and Kerry at Ocean Views for their wonderful catering. Thank you also to those who have made donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice Isle of Man.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019