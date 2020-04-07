Home

Christine Colquitt

Christine Colquitt Obituary
COLQUITT. On Thursday 2nd April 2020, Christine of Seafield Crescent, Onchan, beloved mother of Robert and Chris, mother-in-law of Jo and Claire, much loved grandmother of Ryan, Oliver and Georgia and a dear sister of Kathy and Linda, she will be sadly missed by Joyce, Dot and Paul and all her family and friends. Private Funeral. Donations in lieu of flowers are asked to be sent to Mannin Sepsis, C/o 18 Hawthorn Close, Onchan, IM3 3HL. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020
