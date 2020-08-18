Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Dearden

Add a Memory
Christine Dearden Obituary
Dearden. on Thursday 13th August 2020, at her home, Christine, aged 80 years of Lhoobs Road, Eairy, formerly of Glen Maye. Beloved wife of the late Roy and Malcolm, loving mum to Phillip and Nick, much loved mother in law to Anna, and Ariane and treasured grandma to Rory and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 21st August at 1.15pm Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to an Animal Charity of your choice. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -