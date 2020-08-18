|
Dearden. on Thursday 13th August 2020, at her home, Christine, aged 80 years of Lhoobs Road, Eairy, formerly of Glen Maye. Beloved wife of the late Roy and Malcolm, loving mum to Phillip and Nick, much loved mother in law to Anna, and Ariane and treasured grandma to Rory and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 21st August at 1.15pm Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to an Animal Charity of your choice. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
