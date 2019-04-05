|
BENTLEY, on Friday 15th March 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Noble's Hospital. Christine Jessica, aged 83 years of Fistard, Port St Mary. Dearly loved wife of David and a loving Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday 22nd March at Rushen Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be made to a charity of your own choice. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019