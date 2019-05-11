Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine McArthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine McArthur

Obituary

Christine McArthur Obituary
McArthur. Christine - John, Euan, Ailsa and Christine's brother Michael Shimmin, would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their support, well-wishing and donations following Christine's passing. Thanks also to the Reverend David Jackson, the Motor Neuron Disease Association, St Mary's, Ulverston, the staff at Willow Ward at Risedale, Abbey Meadow for their care and support during her lifetime. Thanks also to The Olde Mill, Bardsea and Little & Caine for their support of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.