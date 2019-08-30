Home

More Obituaries for Christine Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Veronica Cannon

Christine Veronica Cannon Obituary
Cannon. Christine Veronica aged 73 years of Close ,Y, Locker. Passed away peacefully on Sunday the 25th of August 2019 at home with her family. Reunited with her husband Harold (Sid). Much loved mother to Nicholas, Danielle and the late Tracy. Loving sister to Michael, Brenda and the late Joyce. A private funeral will be held to Christine's wishes, no further details will be released. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019
