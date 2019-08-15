Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine McCarthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Wilma (Shimmin) McCarthur

Add a Memory
Christine Wilma (Shimmin) McCarthur Obituary
MCARTHUR, Christine Wilma (née Shimmin) passed away peacefully on April 22. A beloved wife to John, role model to son Euan and daughter Ailsa, a figure of compassion and humour who will be greatly missed. The funeral service will be on Friday, 3 May, 10.30am at Ulverston Methodist Church, followed by a cremation (family only) and wake celebrating her life at The Olde Mill, Bardsea from 12.15pm. Small flower arrangements or donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association welcomed. Any enquiries to Little & Caine, 1-3 Dalkeith St, Barrow. Tel. 01229 820747.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.