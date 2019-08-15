|
MCARTHUR, Christine Wilma (née Shimmin) passed away peacefully on April 22. A beloved wife to John, role model to son Euan and daughter Ailsa, a figure of compassion and humour who will be greatly missed. The funeral service will be on Friday, 3 May, 10.30am at Ulverston Methodist Church, followed by a cremation (family only) and wake celebrating her life at The Olde Mill, Bardsea from 12.15pm. Small flower arrangements or donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association welcomed. Any enquiries to Little & Caine, 1-3 Dalkeith St, Barrow. Tel. 01229 820747.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019