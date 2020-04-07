|
|
Mallard. Christoper Jan, born in Malacca on 6th May 1941, died peacefully at his family home, Drakes, on 2nd April with his loving wife by his side. Much loved husband of Patsy, loving father to Sarah and Alexandra and grandpa to James. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him. Due to the current circumstances the graveside burial will be held on Tuesday 14th April at noon for immediate family only. There will be a memorial and celebration of Chris' very interesting life at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020