|
|
|
BIRD, Christopher Michael Joseph. The family of Chris (Christy) would like to express their appreciation to everybody who helped to support Chris: the staff at Mannannin Court and Ward 8 Nobles Hospital. Thank you to Charlie who visited often, cheering him up immensely and who organised a military presence at his funeral. The lowering of the standards was a wonderful show of respect for which we are so grateful. Thank you too to those who made it possible for Chris to spend his final days at home. Special thanks to Fr. Brian for befriending Chris and conducting his funeral service. Finally thanks to Julie at Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors for organising all the funeral arrangements and for her support, including the video link, and kindness throughout.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020