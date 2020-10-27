|
BIRD. Christopher Michael Joseph, passed away Wednesday 14th October, aged 79 years. Much loved father of Derek and Sharon and the late James and Christopher, loving grandad and great-grandad and uncle. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Wednesday 28th October. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'S.A.F.A'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020