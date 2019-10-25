|
HOWARD. Peacefully on Saturday 24th August 2019 at Clifton Terrace, Douglas. Christopher Michael Siddall, aged 36 years. Much loved son of Anne and the late Anthony (Tony). Brother of Joanne, Lesley, Brian, Lizzie, Laura, Ashleigh and Callum. Nephew of Peter, Jane, Derek and Ellen. Grandson of Jean and the late Peter. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Stepson of Nicky. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday 25th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family Flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Drug and Alcohol Service Isle of Man' . Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019