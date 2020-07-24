|
Lamb. Christopher Paul (Chris) aged 54 years of Ballasalla, suddenly but peacefully on Monday 13th July 2020 at home. Much loved son of the late Frank and Mary, dad to Holly and Ben, brother of Michael and Sharon and brother in law of Ali and Jan. A private cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium. A memorial service and celebration of Chris's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Southlands Resource Centre, Church Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5NL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020