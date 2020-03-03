|
Penketh. Christopher William (Penky senior), aged 76 years of Ramsey, passed away on Sunday 9th February 2020. Sadly missed by his children Mark, Anne and Chris, stepson Matthew, sister Pat and family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren and all his many friends. Penky's Funeral Service will take place at 1:30pm on Wednesday 11th March at St Pauls Church, Ramsey and all are welcome to attend. Private cremation will take place at 10:00am on Thursday 12th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Manx Hedgehog Conservation Society'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020