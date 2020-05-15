|
|
Honeyman. Claire passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th May on Ward 7, Noble's Hospital. Daughter of Douglas and Mona Bird, mother of Andrew and Mark, grandmother of Chelsea, Zarina and Dylan. She will be missed greatly and be remembered for her indomitable spirit, her sense of adventure, quirky ways and unconditional love and support she always gave. A private funeral service will be held due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, IM4 1EE. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020