WRIGHT. Claire Louise, aged 44 years. Passed away peacefully at Hospice IOM on Monday 11th March 2019. Will be missed by her beloved partner Craig and his family. Much loved daughter of the late Trevor and Lynda, sister to Christopher, and auntie to Chloe. Craig would like to pass on special thanks to all who helped Claire during her illness, particularly the staff at Ramsey Group Practice and the doctors and nurses at Hospice Care. The Funeral service will take place at 12:00pm on Friday 22nd March at St. Paul's Church, Ramsey followed by committal at Douglas Borough Crematorium where family and friends are all welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow 4, Christian Street, Ramsey Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary