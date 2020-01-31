|
POUND. Clare-Louise aged 74 years of Ramsey, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Thursday 23rd January. Wife of the late Peter, she will be missed by her many friends. The funeral service will take place at The Independent Methodist Church, Ramsey at 11am on Wednesday 5th February, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020