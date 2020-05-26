|
SEXTON Cliff passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday 21st May 2020 aged 78years after a short illness bravely borne, beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Catherine, Clifford and Caroline, father-in-law of Russ, Melissa and Mike and grandpa of Dan, Andrew, Charlotte, Immy, Matthew and Orry. Special thanks to the District Nurses and The Hospice at Home team. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will take place. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Friends of Robert Owen House, 24 Laurel Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 26, 2020