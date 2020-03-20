|
|
|
CLIFFORD ISLWYN GUNTER. It is with sadness I announce the death of my husband Cliffy 'The Gordon Banks' of the Isle of Man in the 70's. He passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th March at Noble's Hospital with me at his side. He was laid to rest at Ballaugh on March 16th. I would like to thank everyone who cared for Cliffy on his difficult journey, the staff at Cummal Mooar, Reayrt Skyal, Mannan Court and Ward 6. Thank you everyone for the care, kindness and compassion shown towards him. In his final days the staff of ward 6 went above and beyond their care towards Cliff and myself. Many new friends have been made at Glen Suite Mannan Court, a sincere thank you to Mr Kevin Vondy for all his help and prayers for Cliff and myself over the past sad months and the time spent visiting Cliff providing him with comfort and company. Thank you to Corkhill & Callow for their professional help throughout. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Alzheimer's Society' Thank you and God Bless you all. Yvonne and family.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020