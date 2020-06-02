|
|
SHAW. On Tuesday 19th May peacefully at his home, Clive Leslie aged 68 years of Slieau Ree, Union Mills. Devoted dad and father in law of Kathryn and Daniel. Proud and loving grandad of Callum, Maya and Corben. Cherished brother, uncle, great uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Clive was proud to call the island his home since moving from Oldham at the age of 21 to work for lloman Engineering. He will be fondly remembered as a loving family man, true friend and avid supporter of Oldham Athletic FC. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Local Support Group for the British Lung Foundation. Please make cheques payable to Breathe Easy Isle of Man, and send to the Treasurer, Mrs Viv Osland, Thornton, Glenlough Circle. Glen Vine, IM4 4AX. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 2, 2020